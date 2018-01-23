A Dance Crew Trio Performs a New Mesmerizing Finger Kaleidoscope Dance Using Their 30 Fingers

StatusSilver has created “Finger Kaleidoscope 2,” a great new video where the incredible trio of Japanese performers from the Xtrap Dance Crew join their 30 fingers together once again to perform a mesmerizing dance to DJ Snake‘s song “Let Me Love You (BOXINLION Remix ft. Travis Garland).” This is a wonderful follow-up to their original “Finger Kaleidoscope” dance.
