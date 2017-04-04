Laughing Squid

Fascinating Footage of Aluminum Wheels Being Melted Down in an Extremely Hot Furnace

Darrin Scott captured fascinating footage of aluminum wheels being melted down in an extremely hot furnace so that the raw material can then be used to create another product.

via Jalopnik

