Every Type of Exoplanet in the Universe Explained

The science channel Sketched Out used colorful animation to visually explain all 21 types of exoplanets in our universe.

We break down the physics, the extreme weather, and the terrifying realities of 21 unique alien planets.

Some of these classifications have some rather amusing names, including “Lava World”, “Eyeball Planet”, “Super-Earth”, “Hot Jupiter”, and “Super-Puff”.

Whether it’s an “Eyeball Planet” trapped in eternal twilight, a “Super-Puff” with the density of cotton candy, or a theoretical “Blanet” orbiting a supermassive black hole, the universe is far stranger than fiction.

NASA Exoplanet Explanation

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