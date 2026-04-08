Every Type of Exoplanet in the Universe Explained

The science channel Sketched Out used colorful animation to visually explain all 21 types of exoplanets in our universe.

We break down the physics, the extreme weather, and the terrifying realities of 21 unique alien planets.

Some of these classifications have some rather amusing names, including “Lava World”, “Eyeball Planet”, “Super-Earth”, “Hot Jupiter”, and “Super-Puff”.

Whether it’s an “Eyeball Planet” trapped in eternal twilight, a “Super-Puff” with the density of cotton candy, or a theoretical “Blanet” orbiting a supermassive black hole, the universe is far stranger than fiction.

NASA Exoplanet Explanation

A Colorful NASA Animation That Explains Exoplanets

First Images of Exoplanets

NASA Releases First Set of Images of Distant Galaxies Captured by the James Webb Space Telescope
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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