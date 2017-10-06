Over 150 People Try to Draw 10 Famous Company Logos From Memory As Accurately As Possible

Signs.com conducted an interesting experiment, titled Branded in Memory, where they asked over 150 people to draw 10 famous company logos from memory as accurately as possible. The individuals blindly drew logos for Apple, Adidas, Burger King, Domino’s, 7-Eleven, Foot Locker, Starbucks, Walmart, Target, and IKEA and the results were quite hilarious.

When a brand’s logo changes over time, a subset of people mistakenly conflates old and new versions. Similarly, we sometimes slip up when advertising utilizes strong symbols not used in the logo (e.g., the Burger King crown).

Overall, 16 percent of people drew near perfect logos, and 37 percent were good but not perfect. As we would expect, the more complex the logo, the less likely people are to remember it in full. (read more)