Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Over 150 People Try to Draw 10 Famous Company Logos From Memory As Accurately As Possible

by at on

Branded in Memory Apple

Branded in Memory Apple

Signs.com conducted an interesting experiment, titled Branded in Memory, where they asked over 150 people to draw 10 famous company logos from memory as accurately as possible. The individuals blindly drew logos for Apple, Adidas, Burger King, Domino’s, 7-Eleven, Foot Locker, Starbucks, Walmart, Target, and IKEA and the results were quite hilarious.

When a brand’s logo changes over time, a subset of people mistakenly conflates old and new versions. Similarly, we sometimes slip up when advertising utilizes strong symbols not used in the logo (e.g., the Burger King crown).

Overall, 16 percent of people drew near perfect logos, and 37 percent were good but not perfect. As we would expect, the more complex the logo, the less likely people are to remember it in full. (read more)

Branded in Memory Burger King

Branded in Memory Burger King

Branded in Memory Starbucks

Branded in Memory Starbucks

Branded in Memory Walmart

Branded in Memory Walmart

A post shared by Signs.com (@signsdotcom) on

images via Signs.com

via Logo Design Love


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy