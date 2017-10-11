College Student Has Uncanny Ability to Catch Apples in His Mouth Tossed From Incredible Distances

It's apple season pic.twitter.com/mSSGm7MJPY
— ?Daniel Hartman (@hartmand45) September 30, 2017
Dansville, Michigan college student Daniel Hartman posted footage on Twitter of himself catching apples in his mouth that were tossed from incredible distances around the Jackson College campus.
Fyi @hartmand45 's teeth are fine ? pic.twitter.com/WYUyk14dTc
— ?Casey (@casey_kirkbride) October 1, 2017
Wayyy better quality… IT’S APPLE SEASON BOYS??? pic.twitter.com/3xNCfp4QX9
— ?Daniel Hartman (@hartmand45) September 30, 2017
