Cat Works From Home With Long Animated Arms

Developer jimmysomething used the animation app Puppet Time to give a squinting cat, who was sitting at a desk with his human, a pair of really long arms, a cup of coffee, a phone, and paperwork.

The original video featured Bururu one of the famous bell-ringing cats of Cat Navi Desk, who fell asleep during a bird video.

A cat succumbs to sleepiness despite being curious about bird videos.

Sadly, this adorable little guy passed away in March 2022.