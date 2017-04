For his latest episode of Abroad in Japan, British expatriate Chris Broad traveled to Tokyo to spend a night at the Henn-na Hotel that is mainly staffed by robots. Chris was greeted by two animatronic dinosaurs at the front desk, robot fish swimming in a tank, and a talking egg that can help control items in his room.

