Hell yeah, people get cold, people have a case’s n stuff so why not stick a fire in one……Boom Briefcase Fireplace. Thanks to who ever put this down as a comment in a FISH video but i smashed my phone and not all was saved and the note with the idea and channel name was gone.

British inventor Colin Furze took a standard briefcase and turned it into a portable gas fireplace that comes equipped with necessary extras like a thermos for tea and a tasty biscuit.

