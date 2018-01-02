Blowing Up a Snowman With a Mixture of Oxygen and Acetylene Gas in Slow Motion

Finnish couple Lauri Vuohensilta and Anni Vuohensilta of the Beyond the Press channel captured slow motion footage of a snowman being blown up. They pulled of their explosive stunt by stuffing a large garbage bag, filled with about “100 liters of oxy-acetylene gas mix,” inside of their unlucky snowman.
