A Blank Business Card That Is Only Visible When Viewed Through a Bright Light

Toronto artist Dorota Pankowska created an awesome Blank Business Card that is only visible when viewed through a bright light. Pankowska shared more photos of her clever design on her website.

It’s made from 3 layers of cardstock, and the one in the middle contains a laser cut stencil that allows the light to pass through. Big thanks to Toronto Laser Services for helping me bring this idea to life just the way I imagined, and working through the problems along the way.

images via Dorota Pankowska

