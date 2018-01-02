To celebrate the new year, The Graham Norton Show created a fantastic compilation of some of their favorite moments that took place on the show in 2017. They feature Hugh Jackman laughing uncontrollably at something Sir Patrick Stewart said, Will Ferrell slow dancing on stage, and Jack Black singing his Jumanji song.
