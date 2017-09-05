Barney and Friends Perform the Song ‘Player Hater’ by The Notorious B.I.G.

Barney and friends perform the song “Playa Hater” by The Notorious B.I.G. in an amusing mashup by Mylo the Cat. Here is the original music video.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
Barney and friends perform the song “Playa Hater” by The Notorious B.I.G. in an amusing mashup by Mylo the Cat. Here is the original music video.
Subscribe and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.