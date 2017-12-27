Donald Trump Tries to Sing About Christmas in Bad Lip Reading’s Musical Parody, ‘Christmas Is Here!’

Bad Lip Reading has released “ Christmas Is Here! ,” a hilarious musical parody of Donald Trump that features the 45th President attempting to sing a song about Christmas. Trump gets a little help from his wife and first lady, Melania , as well as animatronic robot Trump located at Disney’s Hall of Presidents .

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!