Donald Trump Tries to Sing About Christmas in Bad Lip Reading’s Musical Parody, ‘Christmas Is Here!’

Bad Lip Reading has released “Christmas Is Here!,” a hilarious musical parody of Donald Trump that features the 45th President attempting to sing a song about Christmas. Trump gets a little help from his wife and first lady, Melania, as well as animatronic robot Trump located at Disney’s Hall of Presidents.
