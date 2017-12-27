Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Donald Trump Tries to Sing About Christmas in Bad Lip Reading’s Musical Parody, ‘Christmas Is Here!’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Donald Trump Sings About Christmas in Bad Lip Reading's Musical Parody, 'Christmas Is Here!'

Bad Lip Reading has released “Christmas Is Here!,” a hilarious musical parody of Donald Trump that features the 45th President attempting to sing a song about Christmas. Trump gets a little help from his wife and first lady, Melania, as well as animatronic robot Trump located at Disney’s Hall of Presidents.

Donald Trump Tries to Sing About Christmas in Bad Lip Reading's Musical Parody, 'Christmas Is Here!'

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy