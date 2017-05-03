Laughing Squid

The Backyard Scientist Builds an Intimidating Giant Mouse Trap That Smashes Everything

Kevin Kohler (a.k.a. “The Backyard Scientist“) suffered from a pesky raccoon problem around his home so he built a giant mouse trap that smashed everything that crossed its path.

I’ve got a bit of a Raccoon problem at my house… I built something to fix the problem. It breaks multiple local ordinances and a few international treaties, but I give you THE GIANT MOUSETRAP! It took over 3 weeks to build and cost around $360 to build, with the main expenses being the winch, and the multiple pipe fittings to adapt the springs to the bar.

