The Ultra Mobile Vehicle – An Autonomous Robotic Bicycle That Can Perform Incredible Stunts

RAI Institute has created the Ultra Mobile Vehicle (UMV), an autonomous robotic bicycle that can perform a number of incredible stunts such as turning, jumping onto a table, doing a wheelie, and stopping on a dime.

In this demo, Ultra Mobile Vehicle (UMV) drives, turns, jumps, tricks, and comes to a sudden stop called a track-stand. All of the driving, landings, balance, and track-stands are done using reinforcement learning.

The UMV also played a half-hearted game of fetch with a little dog.

image via RAI

via The Awesomer