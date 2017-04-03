A Creepy Set of Glow in the Dark Alien Xenomorph Eggs Carefully Placed in a Carton

ThinkGeek is featuring a creepy set of glow in the dark set of Xenomorph eggs from Alien placed carefully in a carton. Three of the six eggs feature tiny facehuggers who have hatched and are trying to escape.

Guaranteed free-range and cage-free, this set of a half-dozen Xenomorph eggs from Alien includes 3 which have hatched out the cutest little facehuggers. These glow-in-the-dark eggs come in a slightly-oversized but not-enough-to-be-noticeable-unless-it’s-next-to-another-egg-carton container. That’s why we suggest you wait until the next time you run out of eggs to slip these into the fridge to freak somebody out.

Note: See packaging for safe-handling instructions. Neither ThinkGeek nor Weyland-Yutani is responsible for any spaceship infestation or planetary destruction that may occur.