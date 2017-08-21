A Man Takes His 97-Year-Old Grandfather on a Ride in a Tesla Electric Car and Blows His Mind

Toronto, Canada commercial real estate broker Zev Gitalis took his 97-year-old grandfather on a ride in his Tesla electric car and absolutely blew his mind with all of its futuristic features.
via reddit
