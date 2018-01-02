John Stratman created an action-packed animation for Mr. Sunday Movies that reimagines a scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) battles Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), as a 16-bit video game.
