Utah skier Devin Stratton filmed himself accidentally skiing off an unmarked 150-foot cliff on Wasatch Range in Utah. Stratton survived the fall without a scratch and even manages to calmly film his reaction immediately after the event.

Turns out I am afraid of heights… Miraculously I didn’t even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear including my helmet. Thanks to Matt for helping me dig for nearly 5 hours I found my lost ski and skied down.

