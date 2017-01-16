Trailer for ‘Loving Vincent’, A Film That Tells the Story of Van Gogh Through Oil Painting Animations

Breakthru Films, the producers of the upcoming film Loving Vincent, have released a second teaser trailer that includes dialogue. As we mention in previous posts, this unique film documents the life of troubled artist Vincent Van Gogh using oil canvases as the frames, every frame (about 65,000 in all) painted by hand by 115 artists in Van Gogh’s distinctive style.

The film brings the paintings of Vincent van Gogh to life to tell his remarkable story. Every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil-painting hand-painted by 115 professional oil-painters who travelled from all across Europe to the Loving Vincent studios in Poland and Greece to be a part of the production. As remarkable as Vincent’s brilliant paintings, is his passionate and ill-fated life, and mysterious death. …Loving Vincent was first shot as a live action film with actors then hand-painted over frame-by-frame in oils. The final effect is an interaction of the performance of the actors playing Vincent’s famous portraits, and the performance of the painting animators, bringing these characters into the medium of paint.

A select few paintings from the final film are now available for purchase. Additionally, the producers are holding a competition for a reproduction of Van Gogh’s “The Church at Auvers“, which was used as a test painting. The only thing that participants need to do to enter is sign up for the Loving Vincent newsletter.

Want to get your hands on a test painting from Loving Vincent and be the first to hear all the news about the film? Simply sign up to our new newsletter on the Loving Vincent website; everyone who enters their details before January 31st will be entered into a competition to win this test painting, based on Van Gogh’s The Church at Auvers

A behind-the-scenes explanation of the film, showing how the film was made.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips