In the March 2016 premiere the Munchies series of “The Pizza Show“, host Frank Pinello introduced the world to the fantastic pizzas of Brooklyn. In his first episode of 2017, Pinello revisits his beloved Brooklyn and extends his pizza purview outward, where he talks to various pizzeria owners and experts. This includes Scott Weiner of Scott’s Pizza Tours, who explains the rather complicated but very entertaining history of pizza in New York City, particularly around claims of being the first.

