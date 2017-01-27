Laughing Squid

The Beard Bib, A Bib That Collects Your Facial Hair Clippings and Eliminates Messy Grooming

The creative folks at BEARD KING have created The Beard Bib, a clever bib that collects your facial hair clippings while shaving and eliminates messy grooming. The Beard Bib is available to purchase in white or black from the BEARD KING website and Amazon.

Do you dread the task of cleaning up after grooming your facial hair? The fact is grooming facial hair can be a very messy and time-consuming task. Fear no more, Beard Bib™ by BEARD KING is the only men’s grooming tool that reduces manual cleanup and allows for an easy disposal.

via Geekologie

