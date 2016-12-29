Tennis Star Serena Williams Shares Her Engagement to reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian on reddit

Legendary tennis star Serena Williams gleefully shared the news of her engagement to reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on the very platform that he helped to create.

came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And…r/isaidyes

