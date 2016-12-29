Laughing Squid

Tennis Star Serena Williams Shares Her Engagement to reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian on reddit

Legendary tennis star Serena Williams gleefully shared the news of her engagement to reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on the very platform that he helped to create.

came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And…r/isaidyes

Congratulations to you both, from all of us at Laughing Squid.

