Sidewalk Kintsukuroi, The Traditional Japanese Art of Gold Repair Used to Fix Cracks in the Ground

A post shared by Rachel Sussman (@_sussman_) on

Photographer Rachel Sussman, author of The Oldest Living Things in the World, has taken the beautiful Japanese ceramic art of Kintsukuroi (golden repair) and applied its mending principles to cracks in sidewalks and streets, leaving each surface being more beautiful than when it was originally intact.

Sidewalk Kintsukuroi expands on the traditional Japanese art of Kintsukuroi (“to repair with gold;” performed on ceramics) taking it, literally, out into the streets. At the heart of the idea of such “golden repair” is that something is made more beautiful for having been broken. …The in-ground installations are made with tree sap-based resin, and a combination of bronze and 23.5 carat gold dust.

Prints of Sidewalk Kintsukuroi are available for purchase through Sussman’s site.

