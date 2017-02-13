Laughing Squid

Scarlett Johansson Searches for Truth and Battles Evil in New ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Ghost in the Shell, an upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular sci-fi manga by Japanese artist Masamune Shirow. The action-packed trailer features Major Motoko Kusanagi (Scarlett Johansson) searching to find truth about her past and fighting evil along the way. Ghost in the Shell, directed by Rupert Sanders, will hit theaters on March 31st, 2017.

“They created me, but they cannot control me.”

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

