Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

One Man Splits a 26,000 Pound Granite Block by Creating Small Cracks Using a Two Pound Hammer

by at on

Splitting Granite

Dennis Carter from the Deer Isle Hostel in Deer Isle, Maine demonstrates how to split a 26,000 pound block of granite using a two pound hammer and a few other simple tools. The technique creates many small cracks that combine to eventually split the rock.

Dennis Carter, founder and owner of Deer Isle Hostel in Maine uses a 2-pound hammer to cut a 26,000 pound block of lovely Deer Isle granite into two equal parts. This is the first of many cuts. When finished, the resulting smaller blocks will be used to make the foundation of a workshop that he is building at the Hostel.

via reddit

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.