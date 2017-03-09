One Man Splits a 26,000 Pound Granite Block by Creating Small Cracks Using a Two Pound Hammer

Dennis Carter from the Deer Isle Hostel in Deer Isle, Maine demonstrates how to split a 26,000 pound block of granite using a two pound hammer and a few other simple tools. The technique creates many small cracks that combine to eventually split the rock.

via reddit