Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon Use Words That Rhyme With Lola in Their Impression of the Kinks

While appearing on the Tonight Show, actor Kevin Bacon and host Jimmy Fallon delivered a hilarious version of the iconic Kinks song “Lola” while recreating the original video dressed as the Davies brothers. Their adaptation, however strayed from the original as they reached for every single word that rhymed with the song’s title.

I met her in a club down in old Soho,

Where you drink champagne and it tastes just like cherry cola. C-O-L-A, cola.

She walked up to me and she asked me to dance.

I asked her her name and in a dark brown voice she said Lola. L-O-L-A, Lola. La La La La Lola.

She taught me some Spanish, and I did not know

That the way in Spanish that you say hello, it is “Hola.” H-O-L-A, hola.

She opened up her fridge, I said “I like what I sees,”

She had a chunk of my favorite Italian Cheese, gorgonzola. G-O-R gonzola.

My friend Valerie, she teaches a class.

I go twice a month and it’s always a blast, I like yoga. Y-O-G-A, yoga.

There is one gadget that I want to own.

It comes out in thirty years and it’s a flip phone, Motorola. M-O-T-O-rola.

I’m looking for a breakfast food with a hole,

But I don’t want a bagel to play that role, I want a donut. D-O-N-T Donut, I cannot spell donut.

Well it’s got a bunch of letters and it starts with a D,

Why is spelling so hard for me,

I can spell a lot of words, but “donut” is hard,

Why is spelling donut so hard?

Well I’m not the world’s most passionate guy,

Which is why the thing that I’m passionate about is granola. G-R-A-N ola.

I just bought a car that’s made in Japan.

It’s a sleek four-door Toyota sedan, it’s a Camry, oops I mean Corolla.

Or is it a Camry? No, it’s a Corolla.

Wait is it a Camry? Yes it is a Camry. Ignore the Corolla.

Let me try to spell once more

The word that gave me trouble before, it was donut. D-O-U-G donut.

That spells Doug, not donut.

We can’t spell donut. It’s so hard to spell.

Why is it so hard, to spell donut?

I looked at her and she at me.

Who’s that slugger that plays for the Cubs?

He hit six-hundred-nine career home runs.

His name is Sosa.

Oh yeah, Sammy Sosa.

S-O-S-A. Sosa.

Sosa. Sa Sa Sa Sa Sa Sosa. Sa Sa Sa Sa Sa Sosa.

Sosa. Sa Sa Sa Sa Sa Sosa. Sa Sa Sa Sa Sa Sosa.