Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Husband and Wife Remodel Their Basement to Look Like the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom

by at on

Frankfort, Kentucky Disney enthusiasts Josh Brown and his wife Hannah Brown did an amazing job of remodeling their basement to look just like the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom. According to Inside the Magic, Josh carefully crafted everything from the “stripes of the stretch room to the iconic eye wall paper.” Hanna shared more photos of their incredible haunted basement on Facebook.

via Inside the Magic

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.