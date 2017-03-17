Husband and Wife Remodel Their Basement to Look Like the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom

Frankfort, Kentucky Disney enthusiasts Josh Brown and his wife Hannah Brown did an amazing job of remodeling their basement to look just like the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom. According to Inside the Magic, Josh carefully crafted everything from the “stripes of the stretch room to the iconic eye wall paper.” Hanna shared more photos of their incredible haunted basement on Facebook.
@danagould I built the haunted mansion in my basement! pic.twitter.com/24wjcqlil3
— Josh Brown (@the_josh_brown) November 2, 2016
via Inside the Magic