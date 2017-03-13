Flippy, A Robotic Kitchen Assistant that Flips, Cooks, and Helps Prep the Perfect Burger Every Time

Miso Robotics has created Flippy, a portable and adaptive robotic kitchen assistant that was designed to flip, cook, and help prep the perfect burger every time with its impressive AI programming.
via The Awesomer
by Justin Page at on
