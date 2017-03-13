Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Flippy, A Robotic Kitchen Assistant that Flips, Cooks, and Helps Prep the Perfect Burger Every Time

by at on

burgerrobot

Miso Robotics has created Flippy, a portable and adaptive robotic kitchen assistant that was designed to flip, cook, and help prep the perfect burger every time with its impressive AI programming.

via The Awesomer

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.