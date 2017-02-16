Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Cuyler Smith Solo Art Show Featuring 40 Sports Trading Cards of Fictitious Athletes From Movies

by at on

A post shared by Cuyler Smith (@cuylersmith) on

Trading Cards 2 is an upcoming solo art show by Cuyler Smith at Gallery1988 (East) in Los Angeles featuring his all new illustrations of 40 sports trading cards of fictitious athletes from popular movies. The show will open on Friday, February 17th, 2017 and will run through March 4th. We previously wrote about Cuyler and his first fictitious trading card art show at Gallery1988.

Join us for the return of Trading Cards from Cuyler Smith. He’s created an all-new collection of actual trading cards for fictions athletes from movies and TV, and it’s such a great exhibit. Meet Cuyler, and take advantage of the first chance to pick up, on Friday night or purchase remaining work online Saturday afternoon at gallery1988.com

A post shared by Cuyler Smith (@cuylersmith) on

A post shared by Cuyler Smith (@cuylersmith) on

A post shared by Cuyler Smith (@cuylersmith) on

A post shared by Cuyler Smith (@cuylersmith) on

tradingcards2

image via Gallery1988

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.