Cuyler Smith Solo Art Show Featuring 40 Sports Trading Cards of Fictitious Athletes From Movies

Trading Cards 2 is an upcoming solo art show by Cuyler Smith at Gallery1988 (East) in Los Angeles featuring his all new illustrations of 40 sports trading cards of fictitious athletes from popular movies. The show will open on Friday, February 17th, 2017 and will run through March 4th. We previously wrote about Cuyler and his first fictitious trading card art show at Gallery1988.

