Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Comedian Wakes His Sleeping Dog With a Recorded Playback of His Dog Snoring

by at on

Comedian Tal Solomon snuck up on his sleeping dog, surreptitiously recording the tired Cavalier King Charles Spaniel as he loudly snored away on the sofa. Once Solomon gathered enough footage, he turned up the volume, put his phone next to the dog’s ear and pressed play. Upon hearing the recorded playback, confused canine woke suddenly, not understanding what the noise was and from where it was coming.

How to stop anyone from snoring:
1. Film them snoring
2. Play it back for them with the volume up
3. Put it on Youtube and tag me
Shown here on our adorable dog

The dog was not harmed in any way and promptly went back to sleep.

via Pleated Jeans

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.