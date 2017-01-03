Comedian Wakes His Sleeping Dog With a Recorded Playback of His Dog Snoring

Comedian Tal Solomon snuck up on his sleeping dog, surreptitiously recording the tired Cavalier King Charles Spaniel as he loudly snored away on the sofa. Once Solomon gathered enough footage, he turned up the volume, put his phone next to the dog’s ear and pressed play. Upon hearing the recorded playback, confused canine woke suddenly, not understanding what the noise was and from where it was coming.

How to stop anyone from snoring:

1. Film them snoring

2. Play it back for them with the volume up

3. Put it on Youtube and tag me

Shown here on our adorable dog

The dog was not harmed in any way and promptly went back to sleep.

A photo posted by Tal Solomon (@talsolomonofficial) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:29am PST

via Pleated Jeans