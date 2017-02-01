Boston Dynamics Debuts Handle, A ‘Nightmare Inducing’ Robot That Combines Wheels and Legs

Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert recently debuted Handle, which he calls a “nightmare inducing” robot that combines wheels and legs for motion. Venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson attended the presentation and released a video showing Handle in action, although Boston Dynamics has not yet officially announced the robot.

