Bill Nye Is Back to Save the World With His New Netflix Series ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’

at on

Bill Nye is back to save the world with his new Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World. The series will cover a different scientific topic per episode with experiments, discussions, and appearances by celebrity guests like Rachel Bloom, Zach Braff, and Joel McHale.

The series debuts on Netflix on April 21, 2017, appropriately just in time for Earth Day on April 22.

Bill Nye – science guy, educator, mechanical engineer, and curator of curiosity – returns with a new show. Each episode of Bill Nye Saves the World tackles a specific topic or concept through lively panel discussions, wide-ranging correspondent reports from a crackerjack team, and Bill’s very special blend of lab procedure and sly personality.

