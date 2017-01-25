Laughing Squid

Beautiful Hand Crafted Embroidered Felt Peacocks With Colorful Tail Feather Plumes

Australian textile artist Jill Ffench of Fantails and Feet has created an absolutely beautiful line of hand-crafted, embroidered, natural fiber felt peacocks with brightly colored tail feather plumes. The peacocks are just a small part of Ffench’s work, much of which can be viewed and purchased through her Etsy store.

In my textile work you can see traditional embroidered stitches and appliqué methods that I combine together to form a complex symmetrical patterns of fine feather detail. My bird art designs are developed to capture the natural movement and behaviour of birds in general, and to achieve perfect balance. Like most creative people, my imagination keeps me awake at night and the inspiration that I find in old books, vintage textiles and even in the graffiti on the city’s walls helps me in my desire to design the ultimate bird.

images via Fantails and Feet

via Brown Paper Bag, My Modern Met

