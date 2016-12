In the true adventurous spirit of allowing oneself to get stung or bitten by insects, BBC Earth Unplugged host Maddie Moate, under the expert guidance of Dr. James Logan, stuck her arm into a mosquito box and let the little parasites suck away at her blood.

