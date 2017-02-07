Laughing Squid

An Enthusiastic Antkeeper Narrates His Colony Moving to a Massive New Terrarium

Enthusiastic antkeeper Mikey Bustos from AntsCanada narrates his colony of yellow crazy ants (Anoplolepis gracilipes) moving to a massive new terrarium to battle a mite infestation in their old home. As a reward for their successful relocation, Bustos drops in a large cockroach for the colony to devour in celebration.

A huge war between The Golden Empire (Yellow Crazy Ants) and mites has been underway and we initially hoped exposing the ants to lemons would help rid them of their mites. However, 4 weeks later the mites have persisted and after speaking with some biologists we learned that the ants needed to be moved out of their home asap. By popular vote, the Golden Empire’s new home was going to be a huge planted terrarium, one we call the Hacienda Del Dorado. Watch the drama unfold as the ants continue forward against this epic war vs mites.

