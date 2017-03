An animated Bill Murray sings about keeping a positive outlook on life in the music video for “Happy Street” by Paul Shaffer off the album Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band. The video includes references to many of Murray’s films like Scrooged, Stripes, and Groundhog Day while Murray and Shaffer stroll through a town encountering mishaps and accidents along the way.

The album will be released on March 17, 2017 and is available for preorder now.