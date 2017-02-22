Laughing Squid

Alex Trebek Shows Off His Mad Rapping Skillz Reading the Lyrics in the Rap Category on Jeopardy

Alex Trebek demonstrates his rapping talent when reading the lyrics in the rap category on Jeopardy.

Mark took things to the next level with Trebek’s raps and put them to music:

