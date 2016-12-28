Adorable Handmade Animal and Sea Creature Backpacks, Purses and Bags

Lyuba and Max of Krukrustudio, the Russian team behind the adorable R2-D2-style handbag, have come out with an amazing line of animal and sea creature backpacks and bags, including a felt octopus backpack, a sleeping fox leather purse and a felt clownfish clutch, just to name a few. All of these and more are available to purchase through their Etsy store.

The idea of creating designer bags came to us in January 2011. We started this project from scratch. It took about a month to find right materials, draw sketches, make patterns and sew first bags. Finally, we produced our first models for a chain of handmade shops in Moscow by March. Since then these fascinating ‘bags-objects’ make their way finding admirers throughout the world.