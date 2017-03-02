A Retro Mechanical Keyboard That Lets Users Simulate a Typewriter Experience on a Computer

The Ncore Retro mechanical keyboard is a computer keyboard that lets users simulate the experience of typing on a typewriter but with all the modern convenience of a computer. The keyboard connects via USB and has a full layout of 104 chromium-plated and LED lit keys including number pad and function keys.
The keyboard is available now through ThinkGeek, purveyor of fine geek goods.
But this Ncore Retro Mechanical Keyboard looks like a typewriter plus has the function keys and keypad of the 104-key US layout. The round keycaps are chromium-plated and laser-etched, plus the switches beneath are rated at 70 million keystrokes so this keyboard is going to last a long time. The manufacturer says they went with Kailh White switches because they are the closest to the feel of a classic manual typewriter with an audible click.