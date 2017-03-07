Laughing Squid

A Few Things That Would Be Impossible on Earth But That Could Happen on Other Planets

Real Life Lore created a list of things that would be impossible on Earth, but that could happen on other planets. Several of the examples given involve extreme weather conditions like raining glass and rock, and how the atmosphere of Saturn‘s moon Titan could allow for human flight.

A lot of things happen on Earth, but there are still some things that just don’t ever happen here. But, that doesn’t mean that what’s impossible here is impossible everywhere else in the universe. Whether it’s clouds that rain rocks or glass, wind that’s 29 times faster than sound, having 2 shadows or even being able to fly in some places, this is a collection of some of the most ridiculous places that we know of so far in our strange universe.

