A Curious Wallaby Leans In Close to Listen to a Guitarist Practice a Funky Riff on His Guitar

While visiting his native Australia, Nashville-based jazz and blues guitarist Joe Robinson was joined by a friendly wallaby named Wendy who appeared to very much enjoy the sound of Robinson playing a funky riff on his guitar from his original song “Uli’s Jump”. The little marsupial lost interest after a bit however, preferring instead the handful of oats that Robinson offered.

“Uli’s Jump” performed live with Robinson and fellow guitarist Pat Bergeson

