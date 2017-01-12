A Beautiful Overhead Drone View of the Richmond, Virginia Waterfront Along the James River

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Videographer Eddie Codel, founder of the Flying Robot International Festival and good friend of Laughing Squid, sent his DJI Mavic Pro into the sky and captured a beautiful overhead view of the Richmond, Virginia waterfront, along the James River. He then set the footage to the Brett Van Donsel song “The Future Begins Today“, an instrumental that matched the drone’s flight perfectly.

While visiting friends in Richmond, Virginia, I took the DJI Mavic out during the last days of 2016 to capture a bit of the magic hour scenery around the James River.