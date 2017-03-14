A 3D Animation That Compares the Scale of the Smallest Known Particles to the Universe Itself

A 3D animation by Reigarw Comparisons measures the scale of the smallest known particles to the size of the universe itself, scaling up incrementally through subatomic particles, cells, animals, buildings, planets, galaxies, and even possible parallel universes in one continuous shot.

Size comparison of the entire universe 2017 in 3D. From the fabric of space-time itself, we journey outwards to subatomic elementary particles, to atoms, molecules, viruses, bacteria, cells, animals, planes, ships, buildings, mountains, countries, moons, planets, stars, solar systems, black holes, nebulas, galaxies, superclusters, supercluster-complex and finally the universe, but it goes beyond that…

WHOA. New kind of powers of ten done in a strange 3D YT format. https://t.co/jfdTtEFkLL — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) March 12, 2017

via Gavin Purcell