A 23-Year Old George Michael Opens Up About Becoming a Star an Animated 1986 Interview

In a particularly poignant episode of the animated lost interview series “Blank on Blank“, a 23-year old George Michael shares his thoughts on sexuality, the advantage of youth, Wham!‘s historic performance in China and his confidence in becoming extremely famous later on in his career. This lost interview took place with music journalist Joe Smith in 1986.

Oh, I suppose what I really want is to be able to do what I want creatively, succeed publicly, and be able to progress without screwing the rest of my life up. That’s the way I see it really. In 10 years time I think I could be a very, very big star as opposed to just a star. Although there is that half of me that wants it, there’s another half of me that’s very frightened of it, as well, because I don’t think it has a good effect on people’s lives. I don’t want to be dragged into the kind of downsides of this business that are so easy to fall into. I’m very excited about the future but at the same time it worries me.