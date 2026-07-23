The Hidden Complexity of the Utility Infrastructure Underneath the Streets of Manhattan

Grady Hillhouse of Practical Engineering explored the hidden complexity of the system behind the hidden utility infrastructure underneath the streets of Manhattan.

The underground of New York is almost a city within a city. We kind of get used to having all these utilities and services that it’s easy to forget the physical space they all take up and the work that goes into installing and maintaining them.

Hillhouse marveled at the ingenious underground engineering and logistical challenges, from water mains and electrical networks to steam lines and telecommunications, powering one of the most densely populated urban environments on the planet while still remaining largely out of sight.

The underground of New York is almost a city within a city. We kind of get used to having all these utilities and services that it’s easy to forget the physical space they all take up and the work that goes into installing and maintaining them. Besides what they provide us, there are little signs at the surface as reminders: manhole lids, puffs of steam, metal grates where you can barely catch a glimpse of the machinery below.