The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Humorously Recreated Using an Egg, Toast, and String

A retired father celebrated the 2017 total solar eclipse by creating his own hilarious version of the “eggclipse” with an egg, some toast, and string. Make sure to wear your special glasses, those tasty ultraviolet rays are no yolk.
via ViralHog
by Justin Page at on
