Toddler Throws a Tantrum When He Discovers He’s Unable to Sit Down on a Tiny Doll House Chair

A mother named Mel captures the hilarious moment on film when her 19-month-old son, Frankie, started throwing a tantrum after not being able to sit down on a tiny doll house chair.

Little Frankie Box just couldn’t understand what was happening when he tried to park his behind in a tiny wooden chair at home in Staffordshire.

Despite mum Mel trying to explain to her 19-month-old son that he wouldn’t fit on the seat, he carries on trying to sit his cheeks down low enough.

Even after it falls over on its side, Frankie tries to take a pew before throwing an even bigger wobbly when his efforts continue to be futile.


