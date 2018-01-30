Filmmaker Jacob T. Swinney has created a montage of the nine films that are nominated for Best Picture at the 2018 Oscars. He features scenes from Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
