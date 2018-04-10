Laughing Squid

Jason Statham Wages War on a Giant Prehistoric Shark in the Trailer for ‘The Meg’

by at on

The Meg

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for The Meg, an upcoming sci-fi action horror film directed by Jon Turteltaub and written by Dean Georgaris. The trailer features Captain Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) waging war on a giant prehistoric shark. The Meg is currently scheduled to released on August 10th, 2018.

The Meg

